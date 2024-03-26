CPM district meeting turns violent over election campaign dispute for Thomas Isaac

Pathanamthitta: A CPM district secretariat meeting here turned confrontational on Monday night when disputes over the election campaign efforts for TM Thomas Isaac came to the fore. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Ports and Cooperation VN Vasavan.

A senior leader, who is a former MLA, criticised some leaders for their lacklustre involvement in Isaac’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was reportedly attacked by the trade union district leader of the party, over his comments, after the meeting concluded.

The senior leader, after suffering a fall, re-entered the office and submitted resignation from all election-related responsibilities. He has also filed a complaint with the district leadership regarding the incident.