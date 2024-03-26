Man burnt to death as garbage yard catches fire in Wayanad market

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 09:23 AM IST Updated: March 26, 2024 10:07 AM IST
The deceased, Bhaskaran, was a native of Ambalakkunnu, near Chulliode. He was sleeping in a temporary shed inside the market when the fire engulfed the area. Photo: Special arrangement.

Sulthan Bathery: A 62-year-old man was burnt to death in a massive fire at a market in Chulliode in Kerala's Wayanad district on Monday midnight.  

The deceased, Bhaskaran, was a native of Ambalakkunnu, near Chulliode. He was sleeping in a temporary shed inside the market when the fire engulfed the area.  

The blaze, which started at a plastic garbage dump of Nenmeni Panchayat Haritha Karma Sena, spread to adjacent areas and the shed in which Bhaskaran was sleeping also caught fire. He was employed as a caretaker at the cattle market.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to Shaji Kottayil, a local CPM leader, the plastic waste was to be shifted to the processing unit soon. Ambalavayal police and Sulthan Bathery fire officials reached the spot and extinguished the flames by 2 am along with the help of local people.

An investigation by police, explosives and forensic officials will be held on Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA