Pathanamthitta accident: MVD confirms suicide theory, says Hashim didn't apply brakes

Pathanamthitta: Cracking the mystery over the car-truck collision in Pathanamthitta that claimed two lives, the Motor Vehicle Department confirmed that Hashim, the car driver deliberately rammed the vehicle into the truck. Hashim (31) and Anuja (37), a school teacher were killed in the car accident on Thursday night.



During the assessment of the car, the MVD enforcement officials pointed out that Hashim didn't apply the brake despite driving the car in overspeed. The MVD report also cited that seat belts were not used by both passengers. All these findings corroborate the assumption that Hashim took his life along with Anuja.

The crash barrier that was installed illegally on the truck was observed as a major reason for the tragic impact of the collision. RTO enforcement will submit the report before the Transport Commissioner on Sunday.

Anuja, a native of Nooranad was a teacher at Thumpamon North Govt. Higher Secondary School and Hashim from Charumoodu was a private bus employee. Hashim forcibly took Anuja who was returning from a picnic with her colleagues. When contacted over the phone, Anuja told her colleague that they were going to end life. Anuja's colleagues approached the police after finding something suspicious about her exit with Hashim. But before police started tracing Hashim and Anuja, their car met with an accident. Witnesses to the accident claimed that the overspeeding car rammed into the truck. A worker in the truck told police that the car came through the wrong side and deliberately hit the truck. After recording these statements, police suspected that Hashim created the accident to end life with Anuja. At the same, the police have sent mobile phones of the deceased for detailed examination to gather evidence on their relationship and the reason for the suicide.