Massive fire engulfs several shops in Kottayam

Kottayam: Nearly four shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in front of the private bus depot near Government Medical College here on Sunday. No causalities were reported as most of the shops were closed for Easter. Four units of Fire Force reached the spot to extinguish the blaze.

At first, a shop selling mats, beds and other essential items caught fire around 9.45 am, and the flames spread to the nearby shops. Though the fire force personnel rushed to the spot, they failed to enter the shop due to the massive blaze. After two hours long effort, they managed to put out the fire.

According to the officials, detailed examination should be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.