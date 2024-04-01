CM trains guns on Congress, questions Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for contesting against CPI's Annie Raja in the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad. Addressing the media here on Monday, the Kerala CM pointed out that Rahul's candidacy is against the vision of the INDIA bloc.



“Annie Raja is a national leader of the CPI. She faced even sedition charges for visiting Manipur. Her fact-finding team revealed the number of Christians attacked in Manipur. Rahul Gandhi can't say he is contesting against BJP's K Surendran. As LDF is in power in Kerala, there is no doubt that his candidacy is against us. After joining hands with the CPI to launch the INDIA bloc, he is contesting against the same party's candidate,” he said.

Pinarayi will visit Wayanad for the LDF election campaign on Monday.

Hinting at the Congress-BJP nexus, he alleged that the central government has been hunting all political parties except the Congress.

"Congress filed a complaint against the Delhi government over the excise policy. This move eventually ended up in Kejriwal's arrest," he alleged.\



At the same time, Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi as a big success. He noted that the procession was a warning for the BJP. “The BJP government has been destroying secularism in India with its policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act. The centre is implementing the RSS agenda in the country. Around 19 lakh people lost citizenship in Assam following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens. BJP introduced NRC to eliminate Muslims from India. Rahul Gandhi travelled across India. But he never raised a word against CAA,” the CM said.