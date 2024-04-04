Congress rejects SDPI's support for UDF in Lok Sabha polls

Kochi: The Congress-led UDF on Thursday rejected the support offered by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) -- the political arm of the banned Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) -- in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Addressing the media, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said: "Communalism is the same, be it by the majority or minority. We do not want the backing of such groups. Our stand on SDPI's support is no different."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Congress over the support extended by SDPI, calling the party's stance opportunistic. Responding to the CM's allegations, Satheesan said the CPM and the BJP have become inseparable friends now.

Hours before Satheesan addressed the media, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said with the support of SDPI, the upcoming election will see the new version of the infamous Co-Le-B (short for Congress-League-BJP) alliance. "We will see Co-Le-B plus SDPI this time," he said at the 'Meet the Leader' programme held at the Malappuram Press Club on Thursday.

SDPI Kerala president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi had said his party took the decision to back the Congress in the elections in Kerala as they are leading the anti-BJP INDIA bloc at the national level. SDPI had contested from nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. the party is contesting from 18 seats in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In other states, it will offer support to anti-BJP candidates, the party leadership said.