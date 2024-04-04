Man begging on Jan Shatabdi attacks TTE who demanded to see ticket

Thiruvananthapuram: A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express, running from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, attacked the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the train for demanding to see a ticket. The incident happened immediately after the train started moving from Thiruvananthapuram Central station. The accused jumped from the train and escaped after attacking the TTE.

According to eyewitnesses, TTE Jaison Thomas asked the accused sitting at the door of the train to get off at the station. However, he refused to heed the TTE and went on to attack him. He scratched Jaison's face and jumped from the train, which had started moving. Jaison, who sustained a small cut on his face near the left eye in the attack, sought treatment at the hospital.

Talking to Manorama News, Jaison said: "Today's duty was on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express. A man, who is probably around 55 to 58 years old, boarded the train. Soon after getting in, he tried to push a vendor off the train. When I confronted him about the incident, he spat inside the train and moved forward to hit me. He then tried to scratch me. Though I dodged the first attempt, he continued to attack me. He was travelling without a ticket. Soon after the incident, I pulled the chain and the guard administered first aid. Since the injury is negligible, I am continuing my duty."

On Wednesday, a migrant worker from Odisha was arrested for killing a TTE by pushing him out of a moving train in Thrissur. Rajanikanta, a native of Ganjam in Odisha, was picked up from Palakkad. He was travelling without a ticket on a Patna-bound train that originated from Ernakulam. The victim, K Vinod (48) of Ernakulam, died after he was pushed out of the moving train. It is suspected that another train travelling in the opposite direction ran over his body after he was pushed out by the accused near the Velappaya area under the Thrissur Medical College police station limits.