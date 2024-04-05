Bomb blast leaves two injured in Kannur; one loses both hands

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2024 09:34 AM IST Updated: April 05, 2024 11:09 AM IST
Kannur: Two men were injured in a bomb blast at Panoor here in the wee hours of Friday. The injured, Vineesh (25) and Sherin (25), are CPM activists. According to latest reports, one of the injured lost both hands in the explosion of the country-made bomb.

It is suspected that the accident happened when they were making a bomb on the terrace of a house. They were rushed to the nearby private hospital here soon after the accident. As per the latest reports, the two have been shifted to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital for expert medical care.

Police and bomb squad will carry out a detailed inspection at the blast scene, reported Manorama News.

