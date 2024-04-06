ICU molestation case: Health dept agrees to reinstate nurse Anitha

Kozhikode: Senior nursing officer PB Anitha will be reinstated in the Medical College Hospital here the earliest, the Kerala health department said on Saturday.



The decision came after the Anitha, who had stood by the survivor in the March 18, 2023 ICU sexual assault case, launched a protest demanding the authorities to allow her rejoin the Kozhikode Medical College. The survivor had joined Anitha in the latter's protest. Opposition leader VD Satheesan also visited Anitha on Saturday, the sixth day of her protest.

On March 1, a High Court Bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Shoba Annamma Eappen ordered the government to reinstate Anitha. Anitha who was transferred to Idukki had approached the high court against the transfer.

Though Anitha reported to the medical college here multiple times, she was not allowed to rejoin, citing a lack of government order.

Health Minister Veena George allegedly took a stand against implementing the Kerala High Court order to reinstate her. “A decision would be made based on the court order in the case of the senior nursing officer, against whom action was taken based on a probe report,” George said.

The minister said action was initiated against those found guilty in the inquiry carried out by the Director of Medical Education. She added that the court would be informed of the government's stand. Eight hospital employees, including the senior nursing officer, had failed in their duties, the minister added.

Veena George, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, said justice would be ensured for the survivor.

The young woman was allegedly molested by a hospital attendant while she was in a semi-conscious state in the ICU. Attempts were reportedly made to protect the accused, Saseendran.

Anitha's version

Anitha demanded the health minister to specify the failure on her part. The hospital authorities were expected to ensure the safety of an assaulted person. They failed and were placing the responsibility on the senior nursing officer, she said.

The medical professional further said that she had directly complained to the superintendent only once. The Director of Medical Education alleged that she had submitted the reports about the incident directly to the superintendent instead of the chief nursing officer.

Is health minister joking?

The survivor, who joined Anitha's protest in front of the medical college hospital, said the senior nursing officer, and not minister Veena George, who had stood by her in the hour of need.

"The health minister's statement is a joke. I have been continuously trying to reach the minister over the phone. But she has not attended my calls. The minister should reveal sister Anitha's fault. Sister Anitha stood by me, not the minister," she said.