Manorama Online wins twin honours at National Podcast Awards

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2024 04:06 PM IST Updated: April 07, 2024 07:25 PM IST
Lakshmi Parvathy, Sanilkumar and Jayesh Madhavan. Photo: Special arrangement.

Mumbai: Manoramaonline has achieved double honours at the National Award for Podcast Excellence at the 2024 India Audio Summit and Awards.

The accolades were received in two categories: in “News Politics – Best Regional Show” for the podcast “Enthoottath,” presented by Assistant Producer P Sanilkumar, and in “Society and Culture – Best Regional Show” for the podcast “Ainu,” presented by Assistant Producer Lakshmi Parvathy. In addition, video editor Jayesh Madhavan won the award for best editing.

At a ceremony in Mumbai, P Sanilkumar received the awards from Radio and Music Editor Namrata Kale.

RELATED ARTICLES

To listen to the podcasts, visit: www.manoramaonline.com/podcast.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA