Manorama Online wins twin honours at National Podcast Awards

Mumbai: Manoramaonline has achieved double honours at the National Award for Podcast Excellence at the 2024 India Audio Summit and Awards.



The accolades were received in two categories: in “News Politics – Best Regional Show” for the podcast “Enthoottath,” presented by Assistant Producer P Sanilkumar, and in “Society and Culture – Best Regional Show” for the podcast “Ainu,” presented by Assistant Producer Lakshmi Parvathy. In addition, video editor Jayesh Madhavan won the award for best editing.

At a ceremony in Mumbai, P Sanilkumar received the awards from Radio and Music Editor Namrata Kale.

To listen to the podcasts, visit: www.manoramaonline.com/podcast.