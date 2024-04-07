Welfare pension: Kerala govt to distribute two months' arrears from Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will start distributing social security and welfare pension for two months from April 9, Tuesday. Beneficiaries will get Rs 3200 before Ramzan and Vishu.



In March, the finance minister had assured that beneficiaries would get two months' instalments ahead of Vishu while announcing the disbursal of the pension arrears for the month of August 2023. From April 9, pension arrears for September and October will be distributed.

Among the 62 lakh beneficiaries, all those who completed the mustering process will receive the pension. The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of those who registered the details with the government and others will receive the amount through co-operative societies.