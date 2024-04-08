Highrich fraud case: Govt orders CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday issued an order asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the controversial Highrich fraud case.

Over 20 cases are registered against Highrich company in various police stations. Kerala Police have found that the firm had raised around Rs 3,141 crore from Kerala and other states through a money chain scheme.



Thrissur Cherpu native K D Prathapan, MD of Highrich, and his wife Sreena Prathapan, CEO of the company, are the prime accused in the case.

Depositors, who were duped by the MLM scheme, have filed cases against the couple in various police stations under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS) Act, 2019. The highest number of cases are filed at Cherpu Police in Thrissur district. There were plans to attach properties under the Act.

The scam made headlines on January 23 after the owners of the firm managed to trick the Enforcement Directorate by fleeing from their home minutes before the officials arrived for a raid. ED registered a case against the couple after receiving a complaint over alleged hawala transactions of Rs 100 crore.

ED searched the couple's offices at Cherpu and reportedly found that the Thrissur-based firm had illegally raised Rs 1,157 crore from the public as membership fees for its pyramid scheme run under the guise of an online grocery business.

ED also found that the company and its promoters have parked Rs 212.46 crore in 55 accounts at four private banks. ED issued an order to freeze all these accounts.