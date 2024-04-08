Panoor blast: Accused refutes CPM links, claims made bomb targetting goons gang

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2024 05:26 PM IST Updated: April 08, 2024 05:34 PM IST
Sherin was killed in the explosion while making bombs. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kannur: Amid mounting criticism against the CPM over the Panoor bomb blast, the accused in police custody claimed that they made the bomb to seek vengeance on a gunda gang led by Devanand. They also dismissed reports on CPM's involvement in the bomb-making.

Manorama News reported that one of the accused Vineesh was a gang leader. Vineesh and his gang reportedly made the bomb to attack Devanand's gang to take revenge on them over a clash during Kuyimbil temple festival.

Vineesh suffered severe injuries in the bomb blast that took place on the terrace of an under-construction house at Panoor on April 5. His accomplice Sherin was killed in the explosion and three others were also injured.

The accused reportedly confessed to police that they made the bomb to threaten the gang led by Devanand. The Special Investigation Team has recommended invoking the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, police have intensified the search for Shijal who is suspected as the mastermind behind the bomb making.

On Sunday, police arrested DYFI activists Amal Babu and Mithunlal over the bomb blast. Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj are the other persons who were arrested in connection with the case.

