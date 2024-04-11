PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to fire up Lok Sabha poll frenzy in Kerala with April 15 visits

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of national leaders will make a beeline for Kerala in the week leading up to the April 26 Lok Sabha election.

Modi will be in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15 to address a public meeting at the Christian College ground in Kattakkada. NDA candidates from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar respectively, will attend the event that is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am.

RaGa too will arrive on April 15

Meanwhile, Congress' star candidate Rahul Gandhi will reach his constituency Wayanad the same day. Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at the Kannur Airport on April 15 and tour Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady and Kalpetta.

Gandhi's programme includes attending a farmers' meeting in Pulpally and a workers' meeting in Kalpetta. He will attend a rally of the UDF followed by a public meeting at Katappuram in Kozhikode.

The Congress leader, who is up against BJP's state president K Surendran and CPI's Annie Raja, will continue his campaign on April 16 as well, when he will tour Thiruvambadi, Eranad, Wandoor and Nilambur starting at 9.30 am.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with Polit Bureau members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat with the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Photo: PTI.

Kerala tour of CPM's national leaders

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will campaign in Kasaragod and Kannur on April 16 and in Vadakara and Kozhikode the next day. His tour of Kerala will continue with Palakkad and Alathur on April 18, Chalakudy and Pathanamthitta on April 19 and Alappuzha and Kollam on April 20 before culminating at Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram on April 21.

Politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Tapan Sen and Subhashini Ali have also scheduled separate visits to various constituencies between April 15 and 22. While Prakash Karat will begin his tour in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15, his wife and senior leader Brinda is scheduled to start her tour in Kannur on the same day.

Sen will be in Kozhikode on April 16, 17 and 18 and also campaign for the Left candidates in Vadakara (19), Ernakulam (20) and Kollam (21). Subhashini Ali's tour which will begin in Palakkad on April 15 will move through the constituencies of Malappuram and Ponnani (16), Chalakudy (17), Idukki (18), Kottayam (19), Mavelikkara (20) and Kollam (21) before ending at Attingal on April 22.

CPM Central Committee member Vijoo Krishnan has also scheduled a series of constituency visits beginning with Idukki on April 16.