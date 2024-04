Ernakulam: A wild tusker fell into a private well here in Placherry, Kottapady in Kothamangalam on Thursday night. Residents spotted the animal on Friday morning and promptly informed forest department officials.



Efforts are underway to rescue the elephant from the shallow, square-shaped well.

The incident has sparked a protest by the villagers, who are demanding a solution to address the frequent occurrences of wildlife entering residential areas of Kothamangalam.