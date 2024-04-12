Forest dept likely to tranquillize wild elephant trapped in Kothamangalam well

Ernakulam: The forest department is likely to tranquillize the wild elephant that fell into a well in a rubber plantation near Kothamangalam here on Friday. The jumbo is trapped inside the well for more than 12 hours. As the rescue efforts delayed, the officials are mulling to tranquillize it by 4 pm and transport it safely to the forest.

The officials decided to consider the proposal to tranquillize the elephant after the owner of the nearby land protested against the move to take an earthmover to the spot through his land. But they managed to convince the owner and took an earthmover to resume the rescue efforts.

It is learnt that a ramp will be created through the earthmover to rescue the elephant through it. In February, the forest department adopted a similar strategy to rescue an elephant calf from a well in Malayattoor.

The district authority has invoked prohibitory orders in four wards of Kottappady panchayat for the next 24 hours.

In the visuals, the elephant was seen struggling to escape from the well by hitting its four sides repeatedly. It suffered minor injuries too. Following this, police and forest officials asked the people to exercise caution and leave the spot.

Police and forest officials have cordoned off the area as the well does not have any side walls.

Meanwhile, locals have raised protests saying the wild animals incursion into the human habitat is a common occurrence these days and the officials should find a permanent solution for that.

(With PTI inputs)

