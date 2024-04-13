Produce fitness certificate of elephants being paraded in Thrissur Pooram before Apr 15: HC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2024 09:58 AM IST Updated: April 13, 2024 10:07 AM IST
Thechikottukavu Ramachandran during Thrissur Pooram 2019. Photo: Unni Kottakkal.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has made it mandatory to produce the fitness certificate of all elephants being paraded in the Thrissur Pooram, much to the dismay of elephant owners.

The court further said elephants with health issues will not be allowed to be paraded in the festival. A court-appointed amicus curiae will examine the elephants.

A circular issued in this regard directs elephant owners to submit the fitness certificate to the High Court before April 15 (Monday). However, elephant owners have come out in protest of the circular. They also said if the order is not withdrawn, they won't release elephants for the festival. A meeting of the festival organisers and elephant owners will be held at Thrissur in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has asked the organisers to ensure those coming to see the pooram maintain at least a 50-metre distance from the elephants. Thrissur Pooram will be held on April 19.
About permitting festival-favourite Thechikottukavu Ramachandran to participate in the pooram, the High Court said a decision would be made on April 17.

