Alappuzha: Culling of flu-infected ducks will commence on Friday in Alappuzha's Cheruthana and Edathua panchayaths, sources said.

“We have received directions from the collectorate to start the culling process tomorrow. A veterinary team will carry it out. We are also collecting coconut husks, coconut shells, sugar, diesel, etc. To burn the carcass of the culled birds. Proper locations to carry out the process will be identified by the end of the day, today,” said Edathua panchayat president Mariamma George.



No spread of the disease has been reported, health officials said. For now, though, both Cheruthana and Edathua panchayats are on high alert.

It is expected that the latest instance of bird flu will be put to an end with this culling process. In total, around 16,000 ducks are expected to be culled. It may take a day or two to cull the infected ducks, panchayath official said.

“Most of the infected ducks are sick and their heads are drooping. The culling process may take an extra day,” said Cheruthana panchayat member Shajan George.

However, he said that the repeated incidents of bird flu infection are affecting the morale of the farmers. “It is hard to believe that a country that has landed on the moon is unable to prevent repeated infections. Many measures have been devised to curb the instance of bird flu and we ask for its strict implementation. The government should establish a virology institute in Kuttanad to deal with such incidents,” Shajan said.