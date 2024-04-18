NRI booked for obscene post against KK Shailaja; charges include incitement of violence

Kozhikode: The police registered a case against an NRI on Thursday for the obscene post against LDF candidate K K Shailaja in Vadakara amid the high-octane poll campaign in Kerala.

The accused is K M Milhaj, a native of Kozhikode's Naduvannur who works in the Middle East. The case was registered for morphing Shailaja's picture and forwarding it with obscene wordings. The Mattannur police have registered the case including charges like incitement of violence.



An activist of the Indian Union Muslim League was also booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media platforms against Shailaja. The New Mahi police registered a case suo motu against Aslam, a local functionary of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), following criticism against the intense cyber attack against Shailaja. IUML is a key member in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Shailaja is trying her luck from the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat against Congress' Shafi Parambil and the BJP's Praful Krishna.

While the ruling CPM alleged that the objectionable campaign was held with the knowledge of the UDF candidate, the opposition front has rejected the charges. "We registered a case on our own against the accused the other day under Section 153 of the IPC and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act," a police officer said. An investigation is on, and further action will be taken soon, he added.

Allegations of cyber attacks and apprehensions about bogus voting have heated the campaigning in Vadakara constituency, where two sitting MLAs -- Shailaja and Shafi Parambil -- are vying for the seat. The CPM lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress nominee, alleging the cyber attack was being carried out with the knowledge of the candidate and false campaigns were being conducted by morphing photos and editing conversations.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan rubbished the claims and sought to know if the ruling LDF had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Chief Minister, Election Commission, DGP and SP last month, why has CM Vijayan not taken any action in this regard so far.

Satheesan also cited the example of various women leaders of the Congress and the UDF who had been subjected to cyberattacks allegedly by the activists of the ruling CPM and the LDF in the past. Although the women MLAs of the UDF, K K Rema and Uma Thomas, came in support of Shailaja, they alleged that there was no response from the Left leadership when they came under cyberattack from the Left supporters.

They said objectionable campaigns against women cannot be accepted at any cost. They also criticised CM Vijayan and the home department for allegedly not taking any stringent action against those responsible for targeting women through the social media.

(With PTI inputs.)