4 held for attacking police in an inebriated state in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Four youths were arrested after causing a ruckus and attacking the police in an inebriated state at Thazhupp, near Pattanakkad here on Tuesday. The accused are Jithumon (25), Renjith (27), Ananthapadmanabhan (25), and Dinu (26).

The youths first caused trouble at a local bar, entering into arguments with the employees there and issuing threats at others present, while welding sharp-edged weapons. A team from Kuthiyathode police station led by the SI arrived at the scene after getting panic calls from the public.

The youth attacked the police while they were being placed under arrest after confiscating their weapons. They were presented before the court and sent on remand.