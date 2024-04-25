Alappuzha man allegedly hacks wife to death, dies by suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2024 10:23 AM IST Updated: April 25, 2024 10:37 AM IST
Representational Image

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly died by suicide after hacking his wife to death. The deceased Shaji (62) killed his wife Deepthi (50) following a family dispute, reported Manorama News.
Shaji was found hanging inside his house. It is learnt that Deepthi was attacked with a machete and suffered head injuries. The incident took place around 6.30 am on Thursday, Manorama News report said.

Police reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the nearby private hospital.
More details are awaited.

