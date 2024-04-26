Kerala LS Polls 2024 Live Updates: Polling underway in 20 constituencies of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala goes to the polls today to decide the fate of 194 contestants in the fray. Polling began at 7 am in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and will go on till 6 pm. The polling commenced after mock polls were held in the presence of representatives of political parties. Though faulty machines were detected in some booths in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Vadakara, they were either rectified or replaced with a new one.

Of the 2,77,49,159 voters in Kerala, 1,43,33,499 are women while there are more than five lakh first-time voters. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Kaul said in a statement: "To ensure a free and transparent election, a webcasting system has been put in place for live monitoring of all booths in eight districts, namely Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. In the remaining six districts, 75 per cent of the booths would be monitored by this system."

The webcasting facility has been introduced to ensure transparent elections by preventing booth grabbing, distribution of money and fake voting, according to the statement. The visuals would be monitored live in the control rooms set up in the offices of the CEO and the Returning Officers of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, it said.

A total of 30,238 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) have been readied. Besides, 63,100 bottles of ink, to mark the fingers of the voters to prevent fraudulent voting, will be used. Click here for a step-by-step guide on how to cast your vote.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and wife after casting their votes on April 26, 2024. Photo: Manorama

The 20 constituencies in Kerala are: Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Alathur, Palakkad, Ponnani, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Vadakara, Kozhikode and Kannur. Read: A peek at Kerala's 20 constituencies and major candidates

People queue up to vote in front of polling booth at Chelannur High School, Kozhikode. Photo: Manorama LDF's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Panniyan Ravindran waits in queue at the Kannur Poozhathi Govt UP School booth to vote. Photo: Sameer A Hameed/Manorama Alappuzha MP AM Ariff waits at polling booth to vote. Photo: Manorama

Kottayam constituency boasts the highest number of candidates at 14, while Alathur has the fewest at five. Notably, there are 13 candidates in Kozhikode and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur. Of the total 194 candidates, 169 are men and 25 are women. The Vadakara constituency stands out with the highest number of female candidates, at four.