Migrant worker stabbed to death in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2024 08:39 PM IST
Representational image: Canva

Alappuzha: A migrant worker was found stabbed to death at Haripad here on Saturday night. The deceased is West Bengal's Malda native Om Prakash who was running a fish stall at Danapady here. Police took another migrant worker into custody after suspecting his involvement in the crime. 

Om Prakash was found dead on a road in front of a bar here. Police have started examining CCTV visuals of the area to identify the culprit. 

This is the second death of a guest worker in Kerala reported in April. Ashok Das (32) from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly chased down, tied to a pole and beaten to death in Muvattupuzha on April 4. After confirming Ashok's death as a case of mob lynching, police arrested 10 persons after slapping murder charges against them.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA