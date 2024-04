Kochi: A youth, Maneesh from Thammanam AKG colony, was found stabbed to death in Palarivattom on Sunday. Another person, Abhijith, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.



It was reportedly an argument, that happened around 2.30 am escalated to violence. Following the incident, the police have taken two individuals, Ashiq and Jitesh, into custody.