Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev engaged in a heated exchange with a KSRTC driver on Saturday night, alleging that the latter made lewd gestures when their private vehicle overtook the bus. The driver Yadhu, who was arrested by the police for reckless driving and misbehaviour, was later let out on bail. He has also filed a complaint with the police on the matter.

While Sachin Dev intends to file an official complaint against the driver to Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar on Monday, Arya Rajendran has requested the Smart City authorities to provide the entire CCTV footage covering the area between Pattom and Palayam, where the incident unfolded.



Speaking to Manorama Online, Arya Rajendran emphasised that the issue was not merely about overtaking the bus but also about the driver's misconduct towards women.

"Yesterday, it was my cousin's wedding. The incident occurred while we were returning home with our family after the festivities. The KSRTC bus nearly collided with our car. But we ignored this. However, the driver then refused allow us overtake the bus despite ample space. When our car finally passed, my sister-in-law and I noticed the driver making obscene gestures. Subsequently, we confronted him in front of the Palayam Safalyam Complex," Arya Rajendran recounted.

"The driver's response was appalling. He spoke rudely to me and my brother. Witnesses can attest to his unruly behavior. After witnessing further misconduct, I contacted Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar. The vigilance team and the Cantonment police arrived at the site following his intervention. Although the driver later apologized, I refused to accept it. I will pursue legal action. This is not just about me; it's about standing up against the humiliation women endure," she added.

Meanwhile, KSRTC driver Yadu offered his version on the incident, asserting that it was Mayor Arya Rajendran and her companions who behaved improperly. According to Yadu, the mayor's vehicle attempted to overtake the bus from the left on a one-way road between Plamood and PMG. He added that he spoke to the group without realising that it included the Thiruvananthapuram mayor and MLA.

"This is a Thrissur-Alappuzha-Thiruvananthapuram bus. I had already allowed two vehicles to overtake the bus. The mayor's car was the third. There was no space to allow the car to overtake on the one-way route between Plamood and PMG. Despite this, the car overtook the bus from the left. The vehicle stopped in front of the bus later. A young man from the mayor's entourage emerged from the car, aggressively questioning my authority. In response to his disrespectful demeanor, I defended myself. The mayor did not speak or identify herself till then. She later asked whether I knew who she was. She claimed that even schoolchildren knew her. She threatened to fire me as well. I'm unsure if I'll have my job tomorrow or not. Let them check the CCTV footage. They can take action if they find fault on my part," Yadu said.