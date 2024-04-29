2 security guards of Cooperative bank found dead in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 09:57 AM IST Updated: April 29, 2024 10:33 AM IST
Thrissur: Two security personnel from the Vellanikkara Service Cooperative Bank were found dead on the institution's premises on Monday. The deceased, identified as Arvindakshan and Antony, hailed from Vellanikkara. While one body was found in front of the bank, the other was discovered in a nearby ditch.
According to police, Arvindakshan took his own life after killing Antony, who had sustained head injuries. A bottle of poison was found near Arvindakshan's body.

A cleaner at the bank spotted Aravindakshan's body in the morning. She notified other employees about it. They found Antony's body while searching the bank's premises. Though they found his clothes, they could not find the second guard's body. A search in nearby area led to the discovery of his body in a ditch.

The police arrived at the scene at 8 am and have since initiated an investigation into the deaths. The bank is located on University of Agriculture campus.

