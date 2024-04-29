Sobha Surendran wanted to contest as LDF candidate in 2016, alleges Nandakumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the political storm unleashed following Sobha Surendran's revelation that LDF convener EP Jayarajan had approached her seeking BJP membership, power broker TG Nandakumar on Monday claimed that the BJP leader herself wanted to contest the election as an LDF candidate.



Nandakumar – known popularly as Dallal Nandakumar – claimed that Sobha had planned to quit the BJP and held talks with LDF leadership for the Wadakkanchery seat during the 2016 assembly elections. However, he did not disclose whom she met from the Left combine.

“I had visited her twice at a rented house in Wadakancherry in 2016. Her husband Mohan Das and son were present there. She wanted to contest as an LDF candidate from Wadakkanchery. But the LDF withdrew from the discussion after she demanded a huge sum for it (switching the party),” Nandakumar told Manorama News.

He alleged that Sobha was making baseless allegations against EP Jayarajan as part of a conspiracy hatched by K Surendran. “Sobha never met EP. Her allegations against him are baseless. Javadekar visited EP's son's house in 2023. Sobha had no role in it,” Nandakumar argued. He declared that he was ready to confront her with evidence to prove his arguments.

A few days ago, Sobha alleged that Nandakumar approached her seeking BJP membership for Jayarajan. She alleged that the CPM veteran, who reached Delhi to join the BJP, became tense after receiving a phone call and called off the plan.