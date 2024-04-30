What is the heatwave that makes Kerala stiflingly hot ?

The unprecedented summer has brought unfamiliar heatwave conditions to an already scorched Kerala this year. Palakkad was the first to experience the heatwave, with the district sizzling at 41.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, April 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) considers the following two factors to declare a region heatwave-hit.



The region should record more than 40 degrees Celsius continuously for a few days at two separate weather stations. The average temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The IMD declared Palakkad heatwave-hit after the district met the two conditions. The maximum temperature in Palakkad has been more than 40 degrees Celsius over the past few days. The mercury went north past the 40 degrees Celsius mark at Vellanikkara in Thrissur.

The temperature recorded during the past few days was 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Torrid Kollam

According to IMD statistics, the highest day temperature reported in Kerala was 41.9 degrees Celsius in 2016. However, it was only for a day. Similar temperatures were recorded during drought years like 1987. Earlier, rain clouds used to bring relief to the state during hot days. But the El Nino phenomenon has increased the temperature in several parts of the world, even as some other areas were experiencing heavy rains. The IMD has warned of a possible heatwave in Kollam. The high temperature of Punalur, part of the Aryankavu ghat, might have made Kollam a torrid zone.

According to hospital statistics, more than 400 people sought treatment for heat-related ailments till last week. Under similar conditions in 2016, the state reported 324 sunburn cases and about 10 deaths. Though more sunburn cases were reported in 2019, no deaths were recorded.

The intermittent summer rains, too, were adding to the woes by increasing humidity. North India sweats less due to low humidity.

Kerala started recording temperature levels 123 years ago. Though the IMD has a record of all these years, it seldom shares data with others, making a comparative study almost impossible. However, based on the little information it provided, Kerala has been passing through an all-time temperature record of over 98 percentile. Yet, no serious long-term attempts have been made to deter further deterioration of the climate but for advisories such as consuming more liquids, and staying indoors.

Weakening El Nino

It is high time that we asked if Kerala has enough drinking water. Nature has issued multiple warnings against laxity in adopting precautionary measures. Dr Roxy Mathew Koll of the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has predicted the arrival of the monsoon by May-end or early June if summer showers arrive by mid-May.

Dr Koll made this observation based on his prediction in the World Meteorological Organisation's report. Multiple agencies have predicted above-normal rainfall in the coming monsoon.

El Nino, meanwhile, is weakening. However, some scientists are sceptical about it continuing in June. The reservoirs in Kerala still have enough water, though some have only 17 per cent of their capacities. If Kerala receives rain by mid-May, the state could easily tide over the summer woes.