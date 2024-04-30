P Jayarajan murder attempt: Kerala Govt appeals to SC against HC order acquitting accused

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court in the P Jayarajan assassination attempt case. The appeal is against the High Court verdict which acquitted seven accused in the case. The petition stated there was sufficient evidence to convict the accused. The case pertains to an assassination attempt on CPM leader P Jayarajan on Thiruvonam day in 1999 when assailants entered his house and tried to hack him to death.

The High Court acquitted all accused except the second one stating the prosecution could not prove the charges, including attempt to riot, attempt to murder and possession of weapons. The first accused Kadichery Aji, third accused Koyyon Manoj, fourth accused Para Sasi, fifth accused Elamthottathil Manoj and the seventh accused Jayaprakashan were found not guilty and acquitted.

The trial court sentenced all accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine in 2007. The High Court reduced the sentence of the second accused, Chirukandathu Prasanth, to one year, and upheld the trial court's order acquitting the sixth accused Kuniyil Shanub, eighth accused Koveri Pramod and ninth accused Thaikandi Mohanan in the chargesheet.