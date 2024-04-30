One more death due to sunstroke in Kerala, 45-year-old man dies in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: In yet another death due to sunstroke in Kerala, a 45-year-old man died in Alappuzha on Tuesday. The deceased, Subhash (45), was a native of Puthenpurakkal, Chettikad.

He was involved in a building construction work in Chettikad, when he suddenly collapsed, suffering from a heart attack. After the postmortem, it was revealed that the death was due to sunstroke.

Alappuzha has been experiencing record temperatures in recent days. Last Sunday, the temperature hit 38 degrees Celsius, the highest ever recorded in April in Alappuzha. The district has been put on yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) due to the unusually hot and humid conditions prevailing here till May 3. Earlier three deaths due to sunstroke were reported in the state from Palakkad, Idukki and Mahe.

According to the IMD, the coastal parts of the state, which includes Alappuzha, are to expect soaring temperatures for at least a week more. There are also predictions of light rain in the district, which only makes the situation worse due to increasing levels of humidity.