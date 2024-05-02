Man beaten up by friend during drunken brawl succumbs to injuries

Kozhikode: An Atholi native, who was under treatment after being seriously assaulted by a friend, has died in the hospital.

Thottathil Meethal Anoop (34) of Veloor, Atholi, succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning. Anoop was undergoing treatment for serious injuries sustained in an alleged assault by a friend.

A verbal spat between the friends during a drinking session ended up in a fight with Anoop getting beaten up with a rod. He suffered deep wounds on his skull. Chembilam Pookkottu Subeesh (37) was arrested by the Elathur police and Subeesh was remanded in Kozhikode sub-jail by a Koyilandy court.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Subeesh's house at Annassery. After being beaten up with an iron rod, Anoop fell unconscious. By 3.30 am on Monday, people in the neighbourhood took him to the hospital.

Anoop is survived by his father Ravi Chembilam Pookkottu and brothers Vishnu and Sreerag. His mother Radha died when he was 5 years old.