Newborn's body found in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2024 09:38 AM IST Updated: May 03, 2024 11:21 AM IST
The body was found by the cleaning workers in the area. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Kochi: The body of a newborn child was found in a residential area in Vidyanagar of Panampilly Nagar on Friday. The body of the male child was found by the cleaning workers in the area.
CCTV footage from the vicinity showed the body of the newborn, wrapped in white cloth, being discarded from a residential complex. The infant's body in a package was hurled outside at 8.15 am.

The police are investigating the matter. The Asha worker has told the cops that there was no pregnant woman in the residential complex. Out of the 21 flats in the area, three are completely empty. The security guard also said that he had not found anyone suspicious in the complex. The police are investigating if anyone had used these apartments recently.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA