Passenger succumbs to injuries after conductor kicks him out of bus

Karuvannur (Thrissur): A 68-year-old passenger who suffered serious head injuries after a private bus conductor kicked him out of the bus during a dispute over bus fare and change for Rs 500 died on Thursday morning.

The victim, Pavithran, a resident of Mutichur Veetil at Ettumana in Karuvannur, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

Pavithran boarded the bus named Shasta from Raja stop in Karuvannur on April 2, intending to get down at the nearby Bungalow stop to pay his electricity bill. When he paid Rs 10 as bus fare, the conductor, Kadukaparampil Ratheesh, insisted that the ticket charge was Rs 13.

In response, Pavithran offered a Rs 500 currency note as he had no other change with him. This provoked the conductor, Kadukaparampil Ratheesh, a resident of Oorakam.

Furthermore, when the balance was paid, it was less than the actual amount to be paid to Paavithran. When he questioned this discrepancy, it escalated into a heated argument.

Also, the bus did not stop at Pavithran’s intended destination, and upon reaching the nearby Putanthod stop, Ratheesh kicked Pavithran out of the bus, causing his head to strike the road and he suffered serious injuries. According to reports, after Pavithran fell, Ratheesh kicked, thrashed, and struck his head against a stone. Iringalakuda police registered a case of attempted murder against Ratheesh, who was arrested the same day and is currently in remand.

Pavithran is survived by his wife Kausalya, children Pranav Della, and Priya, and children-in-law Della and Richu.