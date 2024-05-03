Toddler among three killed as scooter plunges into gorge at Chinnakanal

Three persons, including a toddler, were killed after a two-wheeler lost control and plunged into a gorge at Chinnakanal in Idukki on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Anjali (25), her daughter Amaya (four) and Jensy (19) from Thidinagar in Chinnakanal. Jensy was the wife of Anjali's husband Mani's brother.

The trio was on a scooter that lost control while descending near Tangukudi and fell into a gorge around 5 pm.

Jensy was rushed to a Medical College Hospital at Theni but could not be saved. The bodies of Anjali and Amaya were shifted to the Taluk Hospital at Adimali.