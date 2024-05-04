KSRTC driver involved in spat with TVM Mayor moves court for justice

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC driver HL Yadhu, who engaged in a verbal spat with Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation mayor Arya Rajendran and her MLA husband Sachin Dev last week, has approached a court here for justice.



In a plea submitted to the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Yadhu argues that a group of five people including the mayor and her husband blocked his vehicle and prevented him from discharging his official duty.

The mayor and her family insulted him with inappropriate remarks, the plea argued. Yadhu also said that the police did not consider his complaint against the mayor. The court has accepted the plea and will consider it on Monday.

The driver had filed a complaint with the Cantonment police and City Police Commissioner. The driver had also complained to the State Human Rights Commission that the SHO did not register his complaint against those who had insulted him and prevented him from executing his duty. Following this the commission ordered a probe into the matter. Yadhu has also demanded investigators to look at how the memory card carrying CCTV visuals from the bus on April 27 went missing.