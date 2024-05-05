Thiruvananthapuram: Over 10 houses were flooded at Anchuthengu and Poonthura here on Sunday after high tidal waves hit the area due to the prevailing 'Kallakadal' phenomenon. Manorama News reported that several families in the area were shifted to the houses of their relatives as sea incursion has been continuing here since Saturday night. The residents feared that the sea attack might escalate during noon. In the visuals aired on news channels, the coastal road in a stretch of 4 km in Muthalapozhi was seen flooded. The natives here alleged that lapses of the district authority in reconstructing the sea wall led to the flooding in the area.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert on the Kerala coast in view of the 'Kallakadal' phenomenon. 'Kallakadal' or swell surge is a flash flood event that takes place without any noticeable advance change in local winds or any other apparent signature in the coastal environment.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, sea incursion was reported in coastal areas of Kollam and Thrissur districts. In Thrissur, Kodungallur, Perinjanam, Eriyad and other areas reported high tidal waves from Saturday around 7.30 pm. As fisherfolk managed to shift the boats and other fishing equipment from the shore, no damage was reported. In Kollam, sea incursion hit Mundakkal, Vedikunnu, Eravipuram, and Alappadu areas from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Meanwhile, high tidal waves reaching up to two metres struck coastal areas of Purakkad in Alappuzha on Saturday night.