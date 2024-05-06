Dying in harness: Govt sets 13 yrs as minimum age for dependents to seek job

A draft notification on the dying in harness scheme has recommended that only those dependents who had completed 13 years of age at the time of the employee's death could apply for government jobs.

Those not applying for employment would be provided financial relief.

The Kerala government will discuss the draft notification with the representatives of government employees' organisations on May 10.

A draft notification was earlier issued on January 10, 2023. However, it was withdrawn following service organisations' opposition. The notification mandated the dependent to apply for a job within a year of the employee's death or should accept Rs 10 lakh as financial aid.

The new re-drafted notification suggested the dependent should have completed 13 years of age to apply for the job. If the dependent is below 13, s/he would be provided monetary relief. Those eligible, but not applying for employment, too, could seek financial aid.

The amount to be provided as monetary relief would be finalised later.

Additionally, the new draft notification also capped the dependent family's annual income below Rs 8 lakh. This is applicable for both applying for employment and financial assistance.

Other norms in the draft notification:

•The application for appointment should be submitted to the head of the institution, where the deceased had last worked.

•The application should be forwarded to the government within 15 days after making any necessary corrections.

•Appointments under the scheme would be to the entry cadres, including for Class 3, 4, technical wing and uniform posts.

•Ten per cent of uniform posts would be set aside for dying in harness appointments.

•Dependents could choose a maximum of five posts.

•Appointments would be made according to the applicant's turn.

•Each tenth turn would be reserved for dependents aged above 50.