High temperatures continue to plague Kerala: Yellow alert in 12 districts till May 10

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 03:54 PM IST
File Photo: Manorama Online.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during the next three days. Considering the escalating heat conditions in the state, the weather body has issued a yellow alert for all districts, except Wayanad and Idukki, till May 10.

From May 6 to 8, maximum temperatures are likely to exceed 95 per cent at many places in Kerala. Warm night conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Alappuzha and Kozhikode on May 6. 

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from May 6 to 8. However, IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kerala from May 8 to May 12. 
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on May 9 and 10.
There is a possibility that the sea will be rough near shore along the coast till 3.30 pm on May 6 due to the effect of high period swell waves, having heights of 0.5 - 1.5 metres, stated the Met body in an official statement.

