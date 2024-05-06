Kannur man killed childhood friend due to her involvement in his family matters: Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 08:17 PM IST
Sudharshan (left) and Anila.

Kannur: Koyipra native Anila (36) was murdered by her childhood friend Sudharshan Prasad alias Shiju (34), the police said on Monday.

Anila was found dead at a house in Koravayil near Annur while Sudharshan was found hanging in a rubber plantation at Mathamangalam.

Investigation into the deaths revealed that Sudharshan and Anila had been friends since their school days. The police suspect Anila's involvement in Sudharshan's family matters led to the crime.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sudharshan was the caretaker of the house where Anila was found dead. The family that owns the house was away on vacation. According to the police, Sudharshan took Anila to the house around 11 am on May 4 and strangled her using a shawl in the kitchen. As per the post-mortem report, the murder was committed before 3 pm.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police have ruled out the involvement of a third person. A special investigation team was formed under Circle Inspector Jeevan George to investigate the case.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA