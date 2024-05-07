Malayalam
Thrissur native, 2 sons killed after speeding ambulance crashes into car in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2024 12:13 PM IST Updated: May 07, 2024 01:38 PM IST
Speeding ambulance with a patient crashed into a Tata Nano near Talapady check post in Kasaragod's Manjeshwar. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Three people returning from Mookambika temple in Kollur were killed when a speeding ambulance with a patient crashed into their Hyundai Eon near Talapady toll gate on the border of Kasaragod's Manjeshwar, said police. The deceased are P Sivakumar (54) from Thrissur's Irinjalakuda, and his sons Sarath S Menon (23) and Sourav (15). 

The accident occured at around 11 am on Tuesday. According to residents, the ambulance belonging to Wintouch Hospital in Kasaragod was on the wrong side on the six-lane national highway under construction. It was rushing a female patient to a hospital in Mangaluru. 

The residents, who extricated people from the two vehicles said, the ambulance driver's leg was severely injured in the accident. The female patient in the ambulance was accompanied by her husband and a caregiver. They were shifted to a private hospital following the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the Eon was dragged for nearly 100m in the impact of the crash.

