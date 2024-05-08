Man who stole from locked houses along national highway nabbed in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Ajith, 37, was arrested on Tuesday by the Punnapra Police for allegedly stealing from locked houses along the national highway. The native of Neerkunnam used to ride with an associate during the nights, looking for houses with gates locked from the outside before breaking in. The accomplice is still at large.

A case was registered against Ajith and his associate for theft from a house along the highway near Chinmaya Vidyalaya School at Paravoor. The incident happened around 1 am on May 1 when the occupants of the house had gone out as there was a power outage in the area.

The duo broke open the door using a crowbar and stole jewellery, shoes and watches worth Rs 25,000. The stolen goods were recovered from the house of the associate, but Ajith had pawned the jewels on the pretext of funding his daughter's education. The team led by Punnapra Police Station House Officer Nirmal Bose nabbed Ajith. The accused was presented before the court and remanded.