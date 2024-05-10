Seven-year-old boy drowns in pool at Erattayar in Idukki

Idukki: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a pool at Idinjamala in Erattayar on Friday. The boy, Dawood Riyan Robin, who had been missing for a few hours, was found dead in a pool on a private property.

The boy was rushed to the Cooperative Hospital at Thangamani, but could not be saved. The police suspect the boy might have fallen into the pool while playing.