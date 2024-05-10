One person killed, three injured in car accident in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A 27-year-old woman died in a car accident on the MC Road near Enathu here on Friday. The deceased Gopika hailed from Pandithitta in Thalavoor, Pathanapuram. Three other individuals who were in the car sustained injuries. They have been identified as Radhakrishnan (66), Radhamani (57), and Ranjith (35). The accident occurred around 3.30 am on Friday.