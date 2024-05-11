Kochi man abandons bedridden father in rented house; police to register case

Kochi: In a shocking incident, a bedridden elderly man was abandoned by his son and family in a rented house at Tripunithura. Shanmughan (70) was left starving for more than 24 hours inside the house. The house owner alleged that Shanmughan's son Ajith vacated the house with his wife and two children leaving his sick father alone. Police said that a case will be registered against the son under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. An official from Tripunithura police station told Manorama News that Ajith had restricted his sisters from visiting his father.



“ Ajith was not ready to look after his sick father. But he also blocked his sisters from visiting and taking care of him. A local court is yet to pronounce its judgment over the complaint filed by the sisters. Ajith will be booked for denying food and medicines to his bedridden father. We had warned him earlier after receiving a complaint from his sister,” said the police official.

When police contacted Ajith, he told them that he was travelling to Vellankani and would take his father with him after reaching Kochi.

Ajith and his family have been staying in the rented house at Eroor for the past 10 months. The house owner claimed that he had told Ajith to vacate the house as he had to clear rent for four months. Ajith, his wife and children reportedly fled from the house with their belongings on Thursday. The house owner and neighbours opened the house in the presence of police after finding light in Shanmughan's room.

“ Ajith's father complained of uneasiness as he was starving for the last two days. We served him food and water. Later, we informed palliative staff to take care of him,” said the house owner.

A ward councillor here told Manorama News that Shanmughan would be shifted to Tripunithura Taluk Hospital.

Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007

The act makes it a legal obligation for children and heirs to provide monthly maintenance to their parents and senior citizens. This act provides for maintenance, including food, clothing, residence, and medical care, and welfare, including food, health care, recreation centers, and other amenities. It also allows state governments to establish old age homes in each district.