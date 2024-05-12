Summer rain in Kerala: IMD sounds yellow alert in 5 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: More districts are expected to receive the summer rain that has brought a big relief from the sweltering heat. As per the revised alert of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on Sunday, May 12. A yellow alert is sounded for these five districts.

At the same time, all other districts in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday, the IMD said. A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta district till May 16 (Thursday).

Yellow alert in districts

May 13 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki

May 14 - Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta

May 15 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta

May 16 – Thiruvananthapuramm, Kollam, Pathanamthitta

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely to lash Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday evening. Though a rain alert is sounded in the state, no warning is issued for fishermen.

With the summer rain intensifying, electricity consumption has dropped to below 10 crore units in the state. The Kerala State Electricity Board officials expressed hope that the consumption may decrease in the coming days as the temperature level continues to fall. Electricity consumption crossed the record mark in the state with many people using air conditioners and other devices to beat the heatwave-like conditions in the state.