Kozhikode: Vadakara police here on Sunday registered a case against RMP leader K S Hariharan for making derogatory remarks against CPM MLA K K Shailaja and actress Manju Warrier. The action was taken after receiving a complaint from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), a Left outfit.

A police officer said Hariharan has been booked under IPC Sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

"Investigation will begin today, and further proceedings will be decided after that," he said.

Reacting to the registration of the case, Hariharan, a central committee member of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), said he would deal with the case legally.



Meanwhile, Malappuram's Thenipalam police booked three identifiable persons for throwing explosives at the house of Hariharan. The bomb squad visited the scene and collected samples, which have been sent for detailed testing. The initial conclusion is that no deadly explosives were used.



Hariharan has come under fire after he made sexist remarks against LDF candidate Shailaja and actress Manju Warrier in Vadakara. The attack on his house occurred against the backdrop of this incident. It took place around 8:15 pm on Sunday at his residence located in Olipram Kadavu, near Thenhipalam, Malappuram. Two individuals who came on a motorcycle hurled the explosives, say reports.

“Hariharan said he saw fire near the gate and then heard a blasting sound. The gang fled the scene soon,” police said. No casualty or any damage to the house was reported in the incident, they said.

Hariharan, along with members of his family, his brother-in-law, and political observer Dr Azad, were present in the house during the time of the attack. Hariharan said that a group had earlier arrived at his house in the afternoon in a car with Vadakara registration plates and had issued threats. He accused CPM of plotting the attack.

Hariharan made the controversial remark during a public event organized by the UDF and RMP in Vadakara on Saturday. After the remark sparked a controversy, he later expressed regret through his Facebook page. DYFI State Secretary V K Sanoj filed a complaint with the Director General of Police, demanding action against Hariharan.

Meanwhile, Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate in Vadakara, described Hariharan's remark as unfortunate and emphasized the need to rectify such attitudes. MLA KK Rema who is a senior RMP leader stated that her party won't tolerate derogatory remarks against women. But she welcomed Hariharan's decision to express regret over the remark.

Talking about the attack on Hariharan's house, Rema argued that the attack was premeditated. She noted that CPM district secretary P Mohanan had stated that the problem would not be resolved with an apology.