Thief abducts sleeping girl from house, leaves with her gold earrings

Kasaragod: A thief abducted a 10-year-old girl sleeping in her house, carried her for 500m, robbed her gold earrings weighing 2 gm, and abandoned her on the paddy fields at Ozhinhavalappu, a coastal village, in Kanhangad in the early hours of Wednesday.

The thief choked the girl to silence her and poked her eyes with his fingers, said her father Sumesh, a salesman with an aluminium fabrication unit in Nileshwar. "There are injuries to her neck and eyes. She is in the district hospital," he said.

Hosdurg police called in the forensics team, dog squad and fingerprint experts to gather evidence and leads. Police suspect someone who knew the routine of the family.

The incident happened after 3 am when the girl's grandfather got out of the house to milk his three cows. He closed the door but left it unlocked, as is the practice. When he returned around 3.30 am, he found the girl missing from the bed, said Sumesh.

Usually, the girl sleeps with her grandmother. But on Tuesday, she joined a team of Kudumbashree women on an excursion. So she slept with her grandfather. Her father, mother, a librarian in the village library, and her younger sister slept in another room of the same house.

The family found that the kitchen door was ajar. Police said the thief took the girl away through the kitchen door. The family and neighbours immediately launched a search in the locality.

Unknown to them, the thief had abandoned the girl on a paddy field by the roadside. He had threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. After the thief left, she rang the calling bell of the nearest house. No one opened the door. She then knocked on the door of the next house. "That family took our daughter in. She was not able to talk but she knew my phone number," said the father. Around 4.50 am, Sumesh got a phone call from that house.

Tracker Tyson - the Belgian Malinois in the K9 Force - was pressed into service and he sniffed his way to a spot where his handlers found a Rs 50 note and a Rs 10 note. Fingerprint experts have taken the notes.

District Police Chief P Bijoy said the investigating team has started screening anti-social elements and residents of the area. "We don't have anything as of now to pinpoint anybody or rule out anybody," he said.

Kidnapping of children itself is rare in the town, and lifting a child from her bed inside her house is rarer, said police. In today's soaring market price for gold, the thief would get around Rs 13,000 for the earrings.