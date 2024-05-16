Govt sanctions 2 cr for 4th edition of Loka Kerala Sabha, to be held in June

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has accorded sanction for the 4th edition of Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) for an amount of Rs 2 crore. The LKS Director had submitted a detailed proposal requesting administrative sanction for the Loka Kerala Sabha plan scheme in 2024-25 with a detailed split up of components. The departmental working group approved the proposal in the first week of May.

In the budget for the financial year 2024-25, an amount of Rs 2 crore has been provided for LKS. An amount of Rs 1 crore will be spent on food, accommodation, air tickets, publicity, contingency, documentation, printing, stationery, logistics, main hall arrangements, dining, walkway and halls. As per the order, the government will spend Rs 50 lakhs on maintenance of website, IT infrastructure, diaspora engagements, manpower, office expenses, miscellaneous and contingency.

Another Rs 50 lakh will be spent on the implementation of recommendations like including a digital data platform, hiring experts for the feasible and viable study on the recommendations of LKS for executing the plan and publicity.

Loka Kerala Sabha comprises all members of the Kerala State Legislature, Members of Parliament representing the state and elected nominees from amongst Non-Resident Keralites living within and outside India with a total of 351 members. Loka Kerala Sabha Secretariat is the administration support mechanism for the Sabha and facilitates all activities related to convening the Sabha. The government order issued on May 15 claims that the event brought together persons of eminence from various walks of life under one platform to discuss issues concerning Kerala’s diaspora.

everal valuable suggestions emerged from the previous three editions of Loka Kerala Sabha which were taken into account by the Government while formulating new policies and schemes for the welfare of NRKs, according to the order.

The government had received applications for membership till March for the LKS-4. The convention is scheduled to be held from June 5 to 7 at R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall, Kerala legislative assembly building.