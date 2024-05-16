Operation AAG & D-Hunt: Kerala police resume special drives to nab goons

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Wednesday launched the next phase of Operation AAG and D-Hunt against goons across the state after crimes and incidents of drug peddling became rampant.

The drives were initiated following an order by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of law and order MR Ajith Kumar to district police chiefs at an online meeting.

During the first 10 days of the drive, an extensive search would be carried out for goondas. Repeat inspections and raids on the hideouts and houses of goons will take place on the subsequent days. Police officers have also been directed to arrest a minimum of 10 habitual offenders a day.

The latest operations are, in fact, a resumption of the drive against goondas that started in February this year.

On Wednesday, cops inspected the houses of 1,253 people, who were earlier involved in drug peddling. The operation led to the arrest of 26 persons with narcotics and the seizure of MDMA and ganja. As many as 111 accused persons who were yet to be arrested in various cases were also nabbed. Another 167 individuals against whom warrants were pending too were apprehended.